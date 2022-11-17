CPR Investments Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,808 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,359,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.83. The company had a trading volume of 238,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,619. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.12. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

