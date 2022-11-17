Cowen Raises Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $77.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.15.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.