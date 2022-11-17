Cowen Lowers REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target to $6.00

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REEGet Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

REE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $0.69 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in REE Automotive by 43,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,609,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 1,503,255 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

