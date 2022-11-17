Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,385 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up about 0.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 37.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $193.50.

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

