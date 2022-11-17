CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Buys A$16,936.08 in Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 24,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,936.08 ($11,366.50).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CountPlus alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 30,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,700.00 ($15,906.04).

On Wednesday, August 31st, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 150,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,000.00 ($72,483.22).

CountPlus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CountPlus Increases Dividend

CountPlus Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from CountPlus’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.61%. CountPlus’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

(Get Rating)

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CountPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CountPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.