Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Shares Down 5.4%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.58. 170,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,338,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.86.
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
