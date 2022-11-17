Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Shares Down 5.4%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.58. 170,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,338,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.86.

Insider Activity at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$3,608,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,454,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,946,450.93. In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$3,608,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,454,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,946,450.93. Also, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$844,270. Insiders sold 4,000,000 shares of company stock worth $7,197,720 over the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

