Contrasting OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) & IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OraSure Technologies and IRadimed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $233.67 million 1.60 -$23.00 million ($0.61) -8.44 IRadimed $41.81 million 8.63 $9.32 million $1.04 27.59

IRadimed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OraSure Technologies. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OraSure Technologies and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 IRadimed 0 0 0 0 N/A

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.01%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than IRadimed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of IRadimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -13.38% -7.67% -6.24% IRadimed 25.85% 19.24% 16.75%

Summary

IRadimed beats OraSure Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands; microbiome collection products; and GenoFIND genomics laboratory services. In addition, the company provides ORAcollect, RNA and OMNIgene, and RAL collection devices for use in connection with COVID-19 molecular testing; offers Colli-Pee collection device for the volumetric collection of first void urine; and manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the academic research and commercial applications, including ancestry, disease risk management, lifestyle, and animal testing. Further, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

