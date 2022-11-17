Constellation (DAG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $108.80 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $108.80 million and approximately $386,352.98 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002674 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00566664 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.93 or 0.29516584 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
