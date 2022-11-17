CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.170-1.230 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. CONMED also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CONMED by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CONMED by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.