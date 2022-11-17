CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.170-1.230 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. CONMED also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.
CONMED Price Performance
CNMD stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CONMED by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CONMED by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONMED (CNMD)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.