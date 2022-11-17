Conflux 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.18 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $62.81 million and $2.18 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,590.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00357709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00117857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.00796533 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00619554 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00230209 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03023182 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,536,713.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

