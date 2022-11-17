Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently -24.39%.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

About Comtech Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 70,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

