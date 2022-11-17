Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Update

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.76. 977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $417.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $110,141. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 129,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

