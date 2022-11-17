Compound USD Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $918.59 Million (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00567355 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.16 or 0.29554540 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

