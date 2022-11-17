Comparing Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -1.85% 0.20% 0.10% Sabre -19.20% N/A -9.40%

Risk & Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sabre 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taboola.com and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Taboola.com presently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 174.06%. Sabre has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.50%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Sabre.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Sabre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.32 -$24.95 million ($0.11) -17.00 Sabre $1.69 billion 1.05 -$928.47 million ($1.50) -3.59

Taboola.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Sabre on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

