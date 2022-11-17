Comparing Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) & Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Abcam and Gritstone bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

Abcam presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.55%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.37%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Abcam.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

11.8% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abcam shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Abcam has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Gritstone bio -630.32% -67.00% -50.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abcam and Gritstone bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $401.06 million 9.47 $5.92 million N/A N/A Gritstone bio $48.21 million 5.83 -$75.08 million ($1.39) -2.42

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio.

Summary

Abcam beats Gritstone bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors comprising metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and shared neoantigen-positive tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform designed to deliver spike and additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes for protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. It has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

