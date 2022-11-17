Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 2.8 %

SID stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $1,249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.