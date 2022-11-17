Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 22,509 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,509 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

