Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 800 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,400,000 after acquiring an additional 730,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 692,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average is $128.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

