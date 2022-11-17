Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

