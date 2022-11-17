Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

NYSE:CVS opened at $96.10 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

