Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 3,200 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 114.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $620,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 461.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($52.88) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($70.39) to GBX 5,900 ($69.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($48.18) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

RIO opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

