Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $97.44 and a 52-week high of $136.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average of $110.21.

