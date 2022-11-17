Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

