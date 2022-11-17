CoinLoan Price Tops $11.32 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $11.32 or 0.00068524 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $56.60 million and $199,129.88 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00567448 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.91 or 0.29552225 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

