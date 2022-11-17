Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading Down 7.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coherus BioSciences traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.77. 18,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,129,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

About Coherus BioSciences

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.