Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,758 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.