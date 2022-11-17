Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Moffett Nathanson to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.17. 268,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.11, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $80.06.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 79,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,786,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,345,000 after buying an additional 78,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.
