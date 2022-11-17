Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $278,448.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $278,448.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,534. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 754.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 243,096 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

