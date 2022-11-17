Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 754.18%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

