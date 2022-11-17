Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 530,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of KOF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,092. The company has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $1.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

