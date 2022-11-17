Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$10,860.00 ($7,288.59).

On Thursday, October 6th, John Abernethy acquired 24,527 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$12,557.82 ($8,428.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

