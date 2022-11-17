Civic (CVC) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

Civic (CVC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Civic has a market cap of $91.56 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.