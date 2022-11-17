Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Citizens & Northern Stock Performance
Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $378.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.
