Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $378.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the first quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

