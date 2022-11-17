Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 222.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,886,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,365,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

