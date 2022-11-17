CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.64

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CI&T from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

CI&T Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

