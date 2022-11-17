Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $73.13 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.