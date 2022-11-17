Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 351,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Cipher Mining Trading Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:CIFR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 13,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,952. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
