Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 351,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:CIFR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 13,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,952. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,480.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

