Cindicator Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $895,829.98 and approximately $736.64 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cindicator has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

