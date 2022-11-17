Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,470 shares in the company, valued at $966,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 52,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

