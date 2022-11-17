CIBC Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$54.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$59.50.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$51.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. Emera has a 1-year low of C$48.63 and a 1-year high of C$65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

