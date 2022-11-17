Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Cut by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 2.1% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $208.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.52. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

