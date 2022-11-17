Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $17.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Chubb Trading Up 1.1 %

CB stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.47. 15,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.52. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,191,000 after buying an additional 172,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 440,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,291,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Chubb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,420,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 331.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 181,295 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Dividend History for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.