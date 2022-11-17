Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $17.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

CB stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.47. 15,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.52. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,191,000 after buying an additional 172,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 440,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,291,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Chubb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,420,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 331.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 181,295 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

