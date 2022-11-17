Choreo LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 352,453 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.42. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.88.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

