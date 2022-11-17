Choreo LLC Sells 88 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $163.84. 41,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,222,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.