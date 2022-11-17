Choreo LLC Sells 4,553 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,081,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $462,262,000 after acquiring an additional 599,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.55. 53,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,960. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
