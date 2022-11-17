Choreo LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.56. 52,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,809,196. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

