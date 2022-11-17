Choreo LLC Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.08. 9,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,600. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.80. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

