Choreo LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 32,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 861,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,082,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 402,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,027,000 after buying an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,735,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,566,000 after buying an additional 310,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 74,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,031. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.