Choreo LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %

Clorox Announces Dividend

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.06. 4,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,357. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

