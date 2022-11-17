Choreo LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. 7,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,916. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

